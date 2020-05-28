All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

314 Untermaier

314 Untermaier St · No Longer Available
Location

314 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex Filled with Amenities! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Brand New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex Filled with Amenities! Don't Miss Out! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, 9ft Ceilings, Nice Open Floorplan, Wood Look Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Crown Molding, Pergola and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5788871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Untermaier have any available units?
314 Untermaier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 314 Untermaier have?
Some of 314 Untermaier's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Untermaier currently offering any rent specials?
314 Untermaier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Untermaier pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Untermaier is pet friendly.
Does 314 Untermaier offer parking?
No, 314 Untermaier does not offer parking.
Does 314 Untermaier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Untermaier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Untermaier have a pool?
No, 314 Untermaier does not have a pool.
Does 314 Untermaier have accessible units?
No, 314 Untermaier does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Untermaier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Untermaier has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Untermaier have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Untermaier does not have units with air conditioning.
