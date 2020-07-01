All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

3129 Rosario Lane

3129 Rosario Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Rosario Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 4 br, 3.5 bath home in Mission Hills Ranch Subd. Entry opens to grand LR w/ high ceilings, formal DR & elegant staircase. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace in FR open to KT. Large KT w/ ample storage, island, stainless steel appl & breakfast area allows access to spacious backyard w/ covered patio. M/BR down w/ double vanity, tub/shower sep & large walk-in closet. Remaining BR/Baths upstairs w/ large game room w/ lots of closet space. Quick drive to Hwy 46, shopping & beautiful hill country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Rosario Lane have any available units?
3129 Rosario Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3129 Rosario Lane have?
Some of 3129 Rosario Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Rosario Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Rosario Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Rosario Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Rosario Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Rosario Lane offers parking.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Rosario Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane have a pool?
No, 3129 Rosario Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane have accessible units?
No, 3129 Rosario Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Rosario Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 Rosario Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 Rosario Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

