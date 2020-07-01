3129 Rosario Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 4 br, 3.5 bath home in Mission Hills Ranch Subd. Entry opens to grand LR w/ high ceilings, formal DR & elegant staircase. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace in FR open to KT. Large KT w/ ample storage, island, stainless steel appl & breakfast area allows access to spacious backyard w/ covered patio. M/BR down w/ double vanity, tub/shower sep & large walk-in closet. Remaining BR/Baths upstairs w/ large game room w/ lots of closet space. Quick drive to Hwy 46, shopping & beautiful hill country.