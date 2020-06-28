Very nice spacious downstairs unit in four-plex rental. All room measurements are approx. Stained concrete floor throughout. Carpet in all bedrooms. Small patio in private fenced backyard. Lawn care is included with rent. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Garden tub in master bathroom. Large secondary bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections inside utility closet. Refrigerator included. One car garage with opener.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
What amenities does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 3123 Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Douglas Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.