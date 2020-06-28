All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 3123 Douglas Fir Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
3123 Douglas Fir Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

3123 Douglas Fir Drive

3123 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3123 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice spacious downstairs unit in four-plex rental. All room measurements are approx. Stained concrete floor throughout. Carpet in all bedrooms. Small patio in private fenced backyard. Lawn care is included with rent. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Garden tub in master bathroom. Large secondary bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections inside utility closet. Refrigerator included. One car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
3123 Douglas Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 3123 Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Douglas Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Douglas Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Douglas Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas