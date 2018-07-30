All apartments in New Braunfels
311 Creekside Curve

311 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

311 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Creekside Curve · Avail. Jul 14

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
311 Creekside Curve Available 07/14/20 Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Home Located at Creekside Crossing! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Home Located at Creekside Crossing! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher), Washer and Dryer, Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3060557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Creekside Curve have any available units?
311 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 311 Creekside Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
311 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 311 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 311 Creekside Curve does offer parking.
Does 311 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Creekside Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 311 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 311 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 311 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
