Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

311 Creekside Curve Available 07/14/20 Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Home Located at Creekside Crossing! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Don't Miss Out On This Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Home Located at Creekside Crossing! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Stove, and Dishwasher), Washer and Dryer, Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3060557)