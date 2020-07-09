All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3058 Pine Valley

3058 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3058 Pine Valley Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3058 Pine Valley Available 06/17/19 Lovely 2/2/1 Duplex With Open Floorplan! Great Location for Commuters! - Lovely 2/2/1 Duplex With Open Floorplan! Great Location for Commuters! Features Include: a Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Laminate/Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closet, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard and Back Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 45lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4864032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 Pine Valley have any available units?
3058 Pine Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3058 Pine Valley have?
Some of 3058 Pine Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 Pine Valley currently offering any rent specials?
3058 Pine Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 Pine Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 3058 Pine Valley is pet friendly.
Does 3058 Pine Valley offer parking?
No, 3058 Pine Valley does not offer parking.
Does 3058 Pine Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3058 Pine Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 Pine Valley have a pool?
No, 3058 Pine Valley does not have a pool.
Does 3058 Pine Valley have accessible units?
No, 3058 Pine Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 Pine Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 Pine Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 3058 Pine Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 3058 Pine Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
