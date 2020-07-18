3050 Pine Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Apartment Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house equipped with double pane windows, WD hookups, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage. The unit is also equipped with a tiled kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher and microwave.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887567)