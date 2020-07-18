All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3050 Pine Valley Dr

3050 Pine Valley Drive · (833) 367-6963
Location

3050 Pine Valley Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. Jul 22

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apartment Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house equipped with double pane windows, WD hookups, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage. The unit is also equipped with a tiled kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher and microwave.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have any available units?
3050 Pine Valley Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have?
Some of 3050 Pine Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Pine Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Pine Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Pine Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Pine Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Pine Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Pine Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 3050 Pine Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 3050 Pine Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Pine Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Pine Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3050 Pine Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
