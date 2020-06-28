All apartments in New Braunfels
3046 Button Ball
Last updated November 21 2019

3046 Button Ball

3046 Buttonball Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3046 Buttonball Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 4 bedroom home off Morningside Road. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. Split floor plan. Very open living and dining room which opens to kitchen. Nice size backyard with a deck for entertaining or just enjoying the outdoors. OWNER MUST APPROVE ALL DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Button Ball have any available units?
3046 Button Ball doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3046 Button Ball have?
Some of 3046 Button Ball's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Button Ball currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Button Ball is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Button Ball pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 Button Ball is pet friendly.
Does 3046 Button Ball offer parking?
Yes, 3046 Button Ball offers parking.
Does 3046 Button Ball have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 Button Ball does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Button Ball have a pool?
No, 3046 Button Ball does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Button Ball have accessible units?
No, 3046 Button Ball does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Button Ball have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 Button Ball has units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 Button Ball have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 Button Ball does not have units with air conditioning.
