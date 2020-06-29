All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 3044 PINE VALLEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
3044 PINE VALLEY DR
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

3044 PINE VALLEY DR

3044 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3044 Pine Valley Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice duplex in a great location. Three bedrooms, two baths, about 1324 sq ft. Nice size kitchen, title throughout, nice open floor plan, Easy access to I-35 and short drive to Randolph AFB. A must see home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have any available units?
3044 PINE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 3044 PINE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3044 PINE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 PINE VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3044 PINE VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas