Very nice duplex in a great location. Three bedrooms, two baths, about 1324 sq ft. Nice size kitchen, title throughout, nice open floor plan, Easy access to I-35 and short drive to Randolph AFB. A must see home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3044 PINE VALLEY DR have any available units?
3044 PINE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 3044 PINE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3044 PINE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.