Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3031 Green Mountain Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Refrigerator Included! Great Location! - Gorgeous 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Refrigerator Included! Great Location! Features Include: Nice Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Large Walk In Shower, Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Patio, and a Fenced Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, Combined Weight of 70lbs. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5521087)