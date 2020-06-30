All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

3031 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3031 Green Mountain Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Refrigerator Included! Great Location! - Gorgeous 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Refrigerator Included! Great Location! Features Include: Nice Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Large Walk In Shower, Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Patio, and a Fenced Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, Combined Weight of 70lbs. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5521087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Green Mountain have any available units?
3031 Green Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3031 Green Mountain have?
Some of 3031 Green Mountain's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Green Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Green Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Green Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Green Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Green Mountain offer parking?
No, 3031 Green Mountain does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Green Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Green Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Green Mountain have a pool?
No, 3031 Green Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Green Mountain have accessible units?
No, 3031 Green Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Green Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Green Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Green Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Green Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.

