Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

303 Creekside Curve

303 Creekside Curve · (512) 298-4911 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Creekside Curve · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Duplex Near BUC-EE'S!!! *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex is located in an established neighborhood. It features all upstairs bedrooms as well as a flex area at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the field. It also has a spacious backyard and living area. Near BUC-EE'S AND SHOPPING CENTERS!!!! Call this unit home today! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/d0dd18d09e

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3e16c72e-55da-449a-bd85-85a5d1101261&source=Website

Want to know how you can skip your security deposit! Ask us how!

The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5902512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Creekside Curve have any available units?
303 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 303 Creekside Curve's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
303 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 303 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 303 Creekside Curve offers parking.
Does 303 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 303 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 303 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 303 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Creekside Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Creekside Curve has units with air conditioning.
