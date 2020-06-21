All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3012 Green Mountain

3012 Green Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3012 Green Mountain Available 07/15/20 Nice Open Floorplan! 2/2/1 2-Story Duplex Home! - Nice Open Floorplan! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Home Close To IH 35 For Easy Communting! Features Include: Tile/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Double Vanity & Walk-In Closet In Master Bath, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, 1 Car Garage, Covered Back Patio & Fenced-In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3239623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Green Mountain have any available units?
3012 Green Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3012 Green Mountain have?
Some of 3012 Green Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Green Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Green Mountain isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Green Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Green Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Green Mountain offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Green Mountain does offer parking.
Does 3012 Green Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Green Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Green Mountain have a pool?
No, 3012 Green Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Green Mountain have accessible units?
No, 3012 Green Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Green Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Green Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Green Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Green Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
