Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3011 Lodgepole

3011 Lodgepole Lane · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

3011 Lodgepole Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3011 Lodgepole · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3011 Lodgepole Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2/1 Duplex with a Great Location & Large Backyard! - Charming 3/2/1 Duplex with a Great Location! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closet, High Ceilings, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio, Front Yard Care Included, and a Large Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. Pets Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4673509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Lodgepole have any available units?
3011 Lodgepole has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3011 Lodgepole have?
Some of 3011 Lodgepole's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Lodgepole currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Lodgepole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Lodgepole pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Lodgepole is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Lodgepole offer parking?
No, 3011 Lodgepole does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Lodgepole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Lodgepole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Lodgepole have a pool?
No, 3011 Lodgepole does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Lodgepole have accessible units?
No, 3011 Lodgepole does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Lodgepole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Lodgepole has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Lodgepole have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Lodgepole does not have units with air conditioning.
