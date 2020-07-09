Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2901 Oak Branch Rdg
2901 Oak Branch Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Location
2901 Oak Branch Ridge, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful family home will meet your expectations! 3/2 Home located in Oak Creek Estates. Located close to schools, shopping and restaurants! Open floor plan! Community Pool access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have any available units?
2901 Oak Branch Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have?
Some of 2901 Oak Branch Rdg's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2901 Oak Branch Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Oak Branch Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Oak Branch Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg offer parking?
No, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg has a pool.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have accessible units?
No, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Oak Branch Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Oak Branch Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas