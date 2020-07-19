All apartments in New Braunfels
284 Rosalie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

284 Rosalie Drive

284 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

284 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex rental. Nice countertops in kitchen with small island. Dining/breakfast area in kitchen. Fridge not included. Sprinkler system included. Nice fenced backyard with patio. Pets case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Rosalie Drive have any available units?
284 Rosalie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 284 Rosalie Drive have?
Some of 284 Rosalie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Rosalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
284 Rosalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Rosalie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 Rosalie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 284 Rosalie Drive offers parking.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Rosalie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive have a pool?
No, 284 Rosalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 284 Rosalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Rosalie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Rosalie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Rosalie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
