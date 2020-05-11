Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2745 Maple Tree
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM
1 of 9
2745 Maple Tree
2745 Maple Tree Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2745 Maple Tree Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy 2-bedroom duplex with two vehicle carport. Laundry located inside and no carpet. Features nice fenced in back yard. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2745 Maple Tree have any available units?
2745 Maple Tree doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 2745 Maple Tree have?
Some of 2745 Maple Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport.
Amenities section
.
Is 2745 Maple Tree currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Maple Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Maple Tree pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Maple Tree is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 2745 Maple Tree offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Maple Tree offers parking.
Does 2745 Maple Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Maple Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Maple Tree have a pool?
No, 2745 Maple Tree does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Maple Tree have accessible units?
No, 2745 Maple Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Maple Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Maple Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Maple Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Maple Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
