2711 RIDGE ARBOR RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub new construction

Executive Home in New Braunfels (Avail 11-15-2019) - Property Id: 55109



Brand New Construction - Finished in December, 2017. This Ranch Style home located near the IH-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin - Minutes from Fischer Park, Schlitterbahn, Gruene Hall and the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers.



Owners just purchased this beautiful home in December, 2017 are now being transferred.



Pool and Natural Open Space Area Planned. Covered patio with 3-sided Acme Brick - 100 year guarantee - Many upgrades to this home. This luxurious home includes a spacious kitchen with Granite Counter top with tile back splash - Upgraded Cabinets - Whirlpool Gold Energy Star Dishwasher - Stainless Steel Split Kitchen Sink - Chrome Faucets throughout - King-sized Spa Shower - Recessed Can Lighting - Designer Carpet - Upgraded Tile - Walk-in Laundry Room Planning Center off the Kitchen - NEW water softener with RO

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/55109p

Property Id 55109



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5263748)