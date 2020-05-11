2711 RIDGE ARBOR RD

Amenities
Executive Home in New Braunfels (Avail 11-15-2019) - Property Id: 55109
Brand New Construction - Finished in December, 2017. This Ranch Style home located near the IH-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin - Minutes from Fischer Park, Schlitterbahn, Gruene Hall and the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers.
Owners just purchased this beautiful home in December, 2017 are now being transferred.
Pool and Natural Open Space Area Planned. Covered patio with 3-sided Acme Brick - 100 year guarantee - Many upgrades to this home. This luxurious home includes a spacious kitchen with Granite Counter top with tile back splash - Upgraded Cabinets - Whirlpool Gold Energy Star Dishwasher - Stainless Steel Split Kitchen Sink - Chrome Faucets throughout - King-sized Spa Shower - Recessed Can Lighting - Designer Carpet - Upgraded Tile - Walk-in Laundry Room Planning Center off the Kitchen - NEW water softener with RO
No Pets Allowed
