Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2614 Pahmeyer Rd
2614 Pahmeyer Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2614 Pahmeyer Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS THRU-OUT, INCLUDES CEILING FANS, REFRIGERATOR, COVERED PATIO. NO PETS ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have any available units?
2614 Pahmeyer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have?
Some of 2614 Pahmeyer Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2614 Pahmeyer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Pahmeyer Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Pahmeyer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does offer parking.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have a pool?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have accessible units?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
