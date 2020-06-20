All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2614 Pahmeyer Rd

2614 Pahmeyer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Pahmeyer Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS THRU-OUT, INCLUDES CEILING FANS, REFRIGERATOR, COVERED PATIO. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have any available units?
2614 Pahmeyer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have?
Some of 2614 Pahmeyer Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Pahmeyer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Pahmeyer Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Pahmeyer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does offer parking.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have a pool?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have accessible units?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Pahmeyer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Pahmeyer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
