Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

260 Sapphire

260 Sapphire · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 260 Sapphire · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! Amenities Include Stainless Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops Throughout, Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Water Softener, Washer/Dryer, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Vinyl Plank / Carpet Flooring, Lots of Design Upgrades Including High End Hardware and Wood Shelving, Master Walk In Closet, 2 Car Finished Out Garage, Garage Door Opener w/ Keypad, and All Concrete Backyard with Privacy Fencing. CISD. 1 Dog Max, 20lbs Max. No Cats.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Sapphire have any available units?
260 Sapphire has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Sapphire have?
Some of 260 Sapphire's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Sapphire currently offering any rent specials?
260 Sapphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Sapphire pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Sapphire is pet friendly.
Does 260 Sapphire offer parking?
Yes, 260 Sapphire offers parking.
Does 260 Sapphire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Sapphire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Sapphire have a pool?
No, 260 Sapphire does not have a pool.
Does 260 Sapphire have accessible units?
No, 260 Sapphire does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Sapphire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Sapphire has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Sapphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Sapphire does not have units with air conditioning.
