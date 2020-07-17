260 Sapphire

Amenities
New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! Amenities Include Stainless Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops Throughout, Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Water Softener, Washer/Dryer, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Vinyl Plank / Carpet Flooring, Lots of Design Upgrades Including High End Hardware and Wood Shelving, Master Walk In Closet, 2 Car Finished Out Garage, Garage Door Opener w/ Keypad, and All Concrete Backyard with Privacy Fencing. CISD. 1 Dog Max, 20lbs Max. No Cats.
