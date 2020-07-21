All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2584 Pahmeyer Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2584 Pahmeyer Rd.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

2584 Pahmeyer Rd.

2584 Pahmeyer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2584 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Braunfels 3 bedroom with Stained Concrete Floors - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors. Kitchen boast granite countertops and black appliance package including fridge and above the range microwave. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage. Call to schedule a tour today.

(RLNE5163803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have any available units?
2584 Pahmeyer Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have?
Some of 2584 Pahmeyer Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2584 Pahmeyer Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. offers parking.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have a pool?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District