2584 Pahmeyer Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

New Braunfels 3 bedroom with Stained Concrete Floors - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors. Kitchen boast granite countertops and black appliance package including fridge and above the range microwave. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage. Call to schedule a tour today.



(RLNE5163803)