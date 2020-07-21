New Braunfels 3 bedroom with Stained Concrete Floors - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors. Kitchen boast granite countertops and black appliance package including fridge and above the range microwave. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage. Call to schedule a tour today.
(RLNE5163803)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have any available units?
2584 Pahmeyer Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have?
Some of 2584 Pahmeyer Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2584 Pahmeyer Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. offers parking.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have a pool?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 Pahmeyer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.