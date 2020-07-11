256 Sapphire

Amenities

Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Amenities! This Home Features Stainless Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops Throughout, Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Water Softener, Washer/Dryer, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Vinyl Plank / Carpet Flooring, Lots of Design Upgrades Including High End Hardware and Wood Shelving, Master Walk In Closet, 2 Car Finished Out Garage, Garage Door Opener w/ Keypad, and All Concrete Backyard with Privacy Fencing. CISD. 1 Dog Max, 20lbs Max. No Cats.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



