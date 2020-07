Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-bedroom 2-bathroom duplex with a 2-car garage located just minutes from the fun and excitement of New Braunfels, TX. This home has a spacious feel with open floor plan, and boasts high ceilings and granite counter tops. Enjoy the evening on the covered patio in the back yard that can be lush and green with limited effort made possible by a sprinkler system. Pets are allowed, but will be limited to one small cat or dog. Call today to make this duplex a place to call HOME!