Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very appealing 2 story home in the Lonesome Dove Subdivision comes with 3 bedroom/2.5 baths, garage, and semi-open floor plan downstairs. The upstairs master suite comes with dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, and tiled stand-up shower with a very comfortable bench seat to unwind after a long day. Enjoy your afternoon/evening barbecues in the spacious back yard with the covered back porch overlooking it all. Located near Klein Road Elementary School.