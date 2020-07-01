All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

246 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows lots of natural light through the house. This inviting home will have professional landscaped maintenance included for the front yard and also includes a private fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Topaz have any available units?
246 Topaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 246 Topaz have?
Some of 246 Topaz's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
246 Topaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Topaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Topaz is pet friendly.
Does 246 Topaz offer parking?
Yes, 246 Topaz offers parking.
Does 246 Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Topaz have a pool?
No, 246 Topaz does not have a pool.
Does 246 Topaz have accessible units?
No, 246 Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Topaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Topaz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Topaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Topaz does not have units with air conditioning.

