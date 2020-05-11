All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 245 W Nacogdoches Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
245 W Nacogdoches Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 3:17 AM

245 W Nacogdoches Street

245 West Nacogdoches Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

245 West Nacogdoches Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and cute cottage style home. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Recent updates. ! car detached garage, large shaded back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have any available units?
245 W Nacogdoches Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 245 W Nacogdoches Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 W Nacogdoches Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W Nacogdoches Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 W Nacogdoches Street offers parking.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have a pool?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have accessible units?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 W Nacogdoches Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 W Nacogdoches Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas