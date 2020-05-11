All apartments in New Braunfels
2443 Pechora Pipit

2443 Pechora Pipit · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Pechora Pipit, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,474 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, December 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to

(RLNE5184119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have any available units?
2443 Pechora Pipit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2443 Pechora Pipit have?
Some of 2443 Pechora Pipit's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Pechora Pipit currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Pechora Pipit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Pechora Pipit pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Pechora Pipit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Pechora Pipit offers parking.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Pechora Pipit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have a pool?
No, 2443 Pechora Pipit does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have accessible units?
No, 2443 Pechora Pipit does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Pechora Pipit has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Pechora Pipit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2443 Pechora Pipit has units with air conditioning.

