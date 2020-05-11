All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive

2405 Quail Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2405 Quail Ridge Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Very open and spacious duplex with deck and patio in fenced backyard. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet and second bedroom has two closets. Ceiling fans. Beautiful white ceramic tile in kitchen / breakfast area. Storage shed in backyard. Large backyard. Water and lawn care included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have any available units?
2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas