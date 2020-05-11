Very open and spacious duplex with deck and patio in fenced backyard. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet and second bedroom has two closets. Ceiling fans. Beautiful white ceramic tile in kitchen / breakfast area. Storage shed in backyard. Large backyard. Water and lawn care included with rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have any available units?
2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.