2405 QUAIL RIDGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Very open and spacious duplex with deck and patio in fenced backyard. Large bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet and second bedroom has two closets. Ceiling fans. Beautiful white ceramic tile in kitchen / breakfast area. Storage shed in backyard. Large backyard. Water and lawn care included with rent!