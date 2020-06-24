Cozy duplex with lots of upgrades...High ceilings, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stained concrete floors. Enclosed side patio and large fenced in backyard. Lawn service is included in the rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 237 Anne Louise have any available units?
237 Anne Louise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 237 Anne Louise have?
Some of 237 Anne Louise's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Anne Louise currently offering any rent specials?
237 Anne Louise is not currently offering any rent specials.