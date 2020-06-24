All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
237 Anne Louise
237 Anne Louise

237 Anne Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

237 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy duplex with lots of upgrades...High ceilings, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stained concrete floors. Enclosed side patio and large fenced in backyard. Lawn service is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Anne Louise have any available units?
237 Anne Louise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 237 Anne Louise have?
Some of 237 Anne Louise's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Anne Louise currently offering any rent specials?
237 Anne Louise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Anne Louise pet-friendly?
No, 237 Anne Louise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 237 Anne Louise offer parking?
Yes, 237 Anne Louise offers parking.
Does 237 Anne Louise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Anne Louise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Anne Louise have a pool?
No, 237 Anne Louise does not have a pool.
Does 237 Anne Louise have accessible units?
No, 237 Anne Louise does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Anne Louise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Anne Louise has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Anne Louise have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Anne Louise does not have units with air conditioning.
