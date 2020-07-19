Three bedroom two bath in Avery Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel and black appliances. Floor plan is a open with split bedrooms. Nice back yard with a covered porch to enjoy after a long day or a way to start your day off. Home also comes with ceiling fans in all rooms along with a garage door opener and sprinkler system to make life that much easier. This home is a must see. Photos are from when home was vacant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2285 Falcon Way have any available units?
2285 Falcon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2285 Falcon Way have?
Some of 2285 Falcon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Falcon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Falcon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.