2285 Falcon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom two bath in Avery Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel and black appliances. Floor plan is a open with split bedrooms. Nice back yard with a covered porch to enjoy after a long day or a way to start your day off. Home also comes with ceiling fans in all rooms along with a garage door opener and sprinkler system to make life that much easier. This home is a must see. Photos are from when home was vacant.