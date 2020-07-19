All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2285 Falcon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2285 Falcon Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2285 Falcon Way

2285 Falcon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2285 Falcon Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath in Avery Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel and black appliances. Floor plan is a open with split bedrooms. Nice back yard with a covered porch to enjoy after a long day or a way to start your day off. Home also comes with ceiling fans in all rooms along with a garage door opener and sprinkler system to make life that much easier. This home is a must see. Photos are from when home was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Falcon Way have any available units?
2285 Falcon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2285 Falcon Way have?
Some of 2285 Falcon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Falcon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Falcon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Falcon Way pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Falcon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2285 Falcon Way offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Falcon Way offers parking.
Does 2285 Falcon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Falcon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Falcon Way have a pool?
No, 2285 Falcon Way does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Falcon Way have accessible units?
No, 2285 Falcon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Falcon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Falcon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Falcon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2285 Falcon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District