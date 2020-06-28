2269 Falcon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Barely lived in newer Single Story. Less than 1 year old. 4 bedroom 2 bath house with nice size master with large walk in closet. Covered patio. All Appliances. Neighborhood Pool. Within walking distance of the school.