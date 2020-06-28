All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
2269 Falcon Way
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

2269 Falcon Way

2269 Falcon Way · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2269 Falcon Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Barely lived in newer Single Story. Less than 1 year old. 4 bedroom 2 bath house with nice size master with large walk in closet. Covered patio. All Appliances. Neighborhood Pool. Within walking distance of the school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 Falcon Way have any available units?
2269 Falcon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2269 Falcon Way have?
Some of 2269 Falcon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 Falcon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2269 Falcon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 Falcon Way pet-friendly?
No, 2269 Falcon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2269 Falcon Way offer parking?
Yes, 2269 Falcon Way offers parking.
Does 2269 Falcon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2269 Falcon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 Falcon Way have a pool?
Yes, 2269 Falcon Way has a pool.
Does 2269 Falcon Way have accessible units?
No, 2269 Falcon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 Falcon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 Falcon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2269 Falcon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2269 Falcon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
