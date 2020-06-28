Barely lived in newer Single Story. Less than 1 year old. 4 bedroom 2 bath house with nice size master with large walk in closet. Covered patio. All Appliances. Neighborhood Pool. Within walking distance of the school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2269 Falcon Way have any available units?
2269 Falcon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2269 Falcon Way have?
Some of 2269 Falcon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 Falcon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2269 Falcon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.