This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center. Enjoy a long list of amenities including: 24-hour Fit Center Business Center Car Care Center Conference Room Controlled Community Access Fire Pit Garage Hobby Studio Gated Parking Garage Included in Your Base Rent:*High Speed Internet Access*Dish TV w/ a Full Range of Channels Online Payments Available Outdoor Grilling Stations Paw Spa Pond with Walking Trail Valet Trash Apartment features include: Balcony or Patio Black on Black Appliances Dish TV Faux Wood Flooring Granite Countertops High Speed Internet In Home Washer and Dryer Island Kitchens Soaking Tub Walk-In closets * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.