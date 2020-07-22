Rent Calculator
2112 Bentwood Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2112 Bentwood Drive
2112 Bentwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2112 Bentwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 single story home, open floor-plan, split bedrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have any available units?
2112 Bentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 2112 Bentwood Drive have?
Some of 2112 Bentwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2112 Bentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Bentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Bentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Bentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Bentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Bentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2112 Bentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Bentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Bentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Bentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Bentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
