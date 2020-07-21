All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2109 DOVE CROSSING DR
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2109 DOVE CROSSING DR

2109 Dove Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2109 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story 2,471 sq.ft. home w/open concept living, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, dining room, office, covered patio, & huge loft perfect for entertaining. Entryway opens to an elegant foyer that leads to the formal dining room & kitchen; finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lights, & stainless steel appliances. French doors open to the master suite that boasts an en suite w/separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Quick access to I35, shopping, and walking distance to Fischer Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have any available units?
2109 DOVE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have?
Some of 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
2109 DOVE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have a pool?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR does not have a pool.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 DOVE CROSSING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District