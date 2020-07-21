2109 DOVE CROSSING DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2-story 2,471 sq.ft. home w/open concept living, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, dining room, office, covered patio, & huge loft perfect for entertaining. Entryway opens to an elegant foyer that leads to the formal dining room & kitchen; finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lights, & stainless steel appliances. French doors open to the master suite that boasts an en suite w/separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Quick access to I35, shopping, and walking distance to Fischer Park!