New Braunfels, TX
210 Anne Louise Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

210 Anne Louise Dr.

210 Anne Louise Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Anne Louise Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
210 Anne Louise Dr. Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2/1 Duplex Close to IH 35! Gorgeous Stained Concrete Floors! - Great 3/2/1 Duplex Close to IH 35! Gorgeous Stained Concrete Floors! Features Include: Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer Connections in Garage, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. No Aquariums.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2058062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have any available units?
210 Anne Louise Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have?
Some of 210 Anne Louise Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Anne Louise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Anne Louise Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Anne Louise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Anne Louise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 210 Anne Louise Dr. offers parking.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Anne Louise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Anne Louise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Anne Louise Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Anne Louise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Anne Louise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
