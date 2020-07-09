Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
202 Anne Louise Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 Anne Louise Drive
202 Anne Louise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
202 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, walk-in closet, master bath has double vanity. Yard maintenance included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have any available units?
202 Anne Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 202 Anne Louise Drive have?
Some of 202 Anne Louise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Anne Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Anne Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Anne Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Anne Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Anne Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Anne Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Anne Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Anne Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Anne Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Anne Louise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Anne Louise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
