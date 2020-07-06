All apartments in New Braunfels
201 Anne Louise

201 Anne Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Duplex Home With Easy Access To IH 35! - Great 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Duplex Home with Easy Access To IH 35! Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping! This Property Includes a Stove/Oven Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Sprinkler System, Patio, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Anne Louise have any available units?
201 Anne Louise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 201 Anne Louise have?
Some of 201 Anne Louise's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Anne Louise currently offering any rent specials?
201 Anne Louise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Anne Louise pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Anne Louise is pet friendly.
Does 201 Anne Louise offer parking?
Yes, 201 Anne Louise offers parking.
Does 201 Anne Louise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Anne Louise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Anne Louise have a pool?
No, 201 Anne Louise does not have a pool.
Does 201 Anne Louise have accessible units?
No, 201 Anne Louise does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Anne Louise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Anne Louise has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Anne Louise have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Anne Louise does not have units with air conditioning.

