Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

1941 Eastern Finch

Location

1941 Eastern Finch, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous one story w/ open floor plan, formal dining room that could be used as a office, wide open living area & eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops, black appliances, large island & gas range. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, bay windows, ceiling fan & full bath w/ separate tub & shower & double vanity. Built-in computer niche, nice size backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system & privacy fence. Easy access to I-35 & convenient to shopping. Park & pool access. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Eastern Finch have any available units?
1941 Eastern Finch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1941 Eastern Finch have?
Some of 1941 Eastern Finch's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Eastern Finch currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Eastern Finch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Eastern Finch pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Eastern Finch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Eastern Finch offers parking.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Eastern Finch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch have a pool?
Yes, 1941 Eastern Finch has a pool.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch have accessible units?
No, 1941 Eastern Finch does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Eastern Finch has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Eastern Finch have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Eastern Finch does not have units with air conditioning.
