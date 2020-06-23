1941 Eastern Finch

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous one story w/ open floor plan, formal dining room that could be used as a office, wide open living area & eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops, black appliances, large island & gas range. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, bay windows, ceiling fan & full bath w/ separate tub & shower & double vanity. Built-in computer niche, nice size backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system & privacy fence. Easy access to I-35 & convenient to shopping. Park & pool access. This home is a must see!