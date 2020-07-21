Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1833 Kuehler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1833 Kuehler Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1833 Kuehler Avenue
1833 Kuehler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
1833 Kuehler Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
WATER FRONT! Cute 1 bed 1 bath on Lake Dunlap. Large back deck, tile flooring throughout, fridge, washer/dryer wifi and direct tv included. Home is located to the right of the main house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have any available units?
1833 Kuehler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have?
Some of 1833 Kuehler Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1833 Kuehler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Kuehler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Kuehler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Kuehler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue offer parking?
No, 1833 Kuehler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 Kuehler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have a pool?
No, 1833 Kuehler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 Kuehler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Kuehler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Kuehler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Kuehler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedroom Apartments
New Braunfels 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District