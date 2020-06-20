Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1766 Strawberry Field
1766 Strawberry Field
·
No Longer Available
Location
1766 Strawberry Field, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Please use TAR app and include signed "Qualifying Rental information" in associated docs.
Fresh paint and brand new floors throughout whole house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have any available units?
1766 Strawberry Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1766 Strawberry Field have?
Some of 1766 Strawberry Field's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1766 Strawberry Field currently offering any rent specials?
1766 Strawberry Field isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 Strawberry Field pet-friendly?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field offer parking?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field does not offer parking.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have a pool?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field does not have a pool.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have accessible units?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1766 Strawberry Field has units with dishwashers.
Does 1766 Strawberry Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 1766 Strawberry Field does not have units with air conditioning.
