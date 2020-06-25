Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1750 Kuehler Available 12/13/19 Excellent Location! Nice 2/1/1 Duplex Close To IH 35! - Excellent Location! Nice 2/1/1 Duplex Close To IH 35! This Home Features a Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Washer and Dryer Connections Inside, and Mature Shade Trees! NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable.



(RLNE3872896)