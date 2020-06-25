All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1750 Kuehler

1750 Kuehler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Kuehler Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1750 Kuehler Available 12/13/19 Excellent Location! Nice 2/1/1 Duplex Close To IH 35! - Excellent Location! Nice 2/1/1 Duplex Close To IH 35! This Home Features a Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Carpet and Vinyl Flooring, Washer and Dryer Connections Inside, and Mature Shade Trees! NBISD. 1 Small Pet Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3872896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Kuehler have any available units?
1750 Kuehler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1750 Kuehler have?
Some of 1750 Kuehler's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Kuehler currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Kuehler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Kuehler pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Kuehler is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Kuehler offer parking?
No, 1750 Kuehler does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Kuehler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Kuehler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Kuehler have a pool?
No, 1750 Kuehler does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Kuehler have accessible units?
No, 1750 Kuehler does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Kuehler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Kuehler has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Kuehler have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Kuehler does not have units with air conditioning.

