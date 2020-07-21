All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

1552 Pams Path

1552 Pams Path · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Pams Path, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in Gruene, this two bedroom, jack and jill bathroom unit has recently been updated with new flooring and new appliances. Landlord is willing to install brand new washer/dryer for increased rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Pams Path have any available units?
1552 Pams Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1552 Pams Path have?
Some of 1552 Pams Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Pams Path currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Pams Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Pams Path pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Pams Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1552 Pams Path offer parking?
No, 1552 Pams Path does not offer parking.
Does 1552 Pams Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 Pams Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Pams Path have a pool?
No, 1552 Pams Path does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Pams Path have accessible units?
No, 1552 Pams Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Pams Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Pams Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Pams Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 Pams Path does not have units with air conditioning.
