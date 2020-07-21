Located in Gruene, this two bedroom, jack and jill bathroom unit has recently been updated with new flooring and new appliances. Landlord is willing to install brand new washer/dryer for increased rental amount.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1552 Pams Path have any available units?
1552 Pams Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1552 Pams Path have?
Some of 1552 Pams Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Pams Path currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Pams Path is not currently offering any rent specials.