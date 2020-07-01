Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1509 Cap Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1509 Cap Ridge
Last updated April 13 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1509 Cap Ridge
1509 Cap Ridge Peak
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1509 Cap Ridge Peak, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan. Large deck out back with a storage building and privacy fence. Comal ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have any available units?
1509 Cap Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1509 Cap Ridge have?
Some of 1509 Cap Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1509 Cap Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Cap Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Cap Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Cap Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Cap Ridge offers parking.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Cap Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have a pool?
No, 1509 Cap Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1509 Cap Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Cap Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Cap Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Cap Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas