Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
15 Moss Rock Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Moss Rock Drive
15 Moss Rock Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 Moss Rock Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex in a great location! Easy access to interstate 35. Pets negotiable with deposit. Size and number limited.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have any available units?
15 Moss Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 15 Moss Rock Drive have?
Some of 15 Moss Rock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Moss Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Moss Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Moss Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Moss Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Moss Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Moss Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Moss Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Moss Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Moss Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Moss Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Moss Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
