147 ROSEDALE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

147 ROSEDALE AVE

147 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

147 Rosedale Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

new construction
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Great family rental home in the beautiful City of New Braunfels. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stain Concrete Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Fridge. You will be close to IH35, Shopping and much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
147 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 147 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
147 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
