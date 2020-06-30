All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1442 Janets Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1442 Janets Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

1442 Janets Way

1442 Janets · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1442 Janets, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply gorgeous 1.5 story home in charming Cotton Crossing! Come enjoy the xeriscaped front yard w/ large screened in wrap around porch. This beautiful 3 bdrm/3 bath home offers a large bonus room upstairs, open floor plan to LR & DR w/ fireplace & plantation shutters. Dream KT featuring island seating, granite countertops, double oven & abundance of storage space. Large M/BR w/ double walk-ins & access to back covered patio. Walking distance to Gruene, restaurants, shops & all that Gruene has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Janets Way have any available units?
1442 Janets Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1442 Janets Way have?
Some of 1442 Janets Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Janets Way currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Janets Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Janets Way pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Janets Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1442 Janets Way offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Janets Way offers parking.
Does 1442 Janets Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Janets Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Janets Way have a pool?
No, 1442 Janets Way does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Janets Way have accessible units?
No, 1442 Janets Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Janets Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Janets Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Janets Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Janets Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas