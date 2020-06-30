1442 Janets Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Simply gorgeous 1.5 story home in charming Cotton Crossing! Come enjoy the xeriscaped front yard w/ large screened in wrap around porch. This beautiful 3 bdrm/3 bath home offers a large bonus room upstairs, open floor plan to LR & DR w/ fireplace & plantation shutters. Dream KT featuring island seating, granite countertops, double oven & abundance of storage space. Large M/BR w/ double walk-ins & access to back covered patio. Walking distance to Gruene, restaurants, shops & all that Gruene has to offer.