Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like
1417 N Walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1417 N Walnut
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:41 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1417 N Walnut
1417 North Walnut Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1417 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SITS ON ONE ACRE LOT**HAS 2 WATER HEATERS**GARAGE DOOR OPENER**COVERED PORCH**WILL TAKE 2 DOGS UP TO 30 LBS EACH, OR ONE UP TO 60 LBS WITH $300 DEPOSIT PER DOG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
limit:
2
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
limit:
2
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Similar Listings
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1417 N Walnut have any available units?
1417 N Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1417 N Walnut have?
Some of 1417 N Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 N Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
1417 N Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 N Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 N Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 1417 N Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 1417 N Walnut offers parking.
Does 1417 N Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 N Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 N Walnut have a pool?
No, 1417 N Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 1417 N Walnut have accessible units?
No, 1417 N Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 N Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 N Walnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 N Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 N Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas