1350 Ervendberg Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Rare Opportunity! Looking for a shorter term renter (6 month Lease) while its for sale. County style life with green pastures, majestic oaks and seasonal creek. Located minutes from Historic Down Town Gruene, Guadalupe River (kayaking, tubing & river rafting), Restaurants, Shopping & 7 days a week Live Entertainment! The main house has been uniquely renovated with original hardwood floors, outdoor screened in porch, large separate studio/game room, private outdoor shower and clawfoot bath.