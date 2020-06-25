All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1350 Ervendberg Avenue

1350 Ervendberg Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Ervendberg Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Rare Opportunity! Looking for a shorter term renter (6 month Lease) while its for sale. County style life with green pastures, majestic oaks and seasonal creek. Located minutes from Historic Down Town Gruene, Guadalupe River (kayaking, tubing & river rafting), Restaurants, Shopping & 7 days a week Live Entertainment! The main house has been uniquely renovated with original hardwood floors, outdoor screened in porch, large separate studio/game room, private outdoor shower and clawfoot bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have any available units?
1350 Ervendberg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have?
Some of 1350 Ervendberg Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Ervendberg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Ervendberg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Ervendberg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue offer parking?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Ervendberg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Ervendberg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
