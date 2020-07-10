Rent Calculator
1322 Summerwood Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1322 Summerwood Drive
1322 Summerwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1322 Summerwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, roomy duplex. 2 dining areas, plus a build in office area between the split bedrooms. Very clean and ready for a quick move in. Oversized 2 car garage. Comal ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have any available units?
1322 Summerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1322 Summerwood Drive have?
Some of 1322 Summerwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1322 Summerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Summerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Summerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Summerwood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Summerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Summerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1322 Summerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1322 Summerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Summerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Summerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Summerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
