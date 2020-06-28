1270 Hidden Cave

Amenities

Bright and Open 3/2/2 Home Located in the Estates at Stone Crossing! HUGE Backyard! - Bright and Open 3/2/2 Home Located in the Estates at Stone Crossing! HUGE Backyard! This Home Features Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove Top, Oven, a Side by Side Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Granite Countertops, a Wood Burning & Gas Fireplace, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood/Carpet Flooring, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio! NBISD. 1 Dog Max, Must Be Over 1 Year Old. No Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



