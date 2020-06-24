1261 Old FM 306

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live Minutes Away From Creekside & Historic Gruene! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! - Live Minutes Away From Creekside & Historic Gruene! Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Large Dogs Require Owner's Approval. *Comal Floorplan*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4215025)